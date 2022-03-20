Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters meet in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) final. The 2021-22 ISL final will take place at Fatorda Stadium from 07:30 PM IST. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD will telecast the ISL final. The live streaming online of ISL 2021-22 final will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

