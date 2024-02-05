Hyderabad side is currently struggling in the Indian Super League 2023-24 season and currently stands at the bottom of the table with no wins. They are on the back of another disappointing defeat to FC Goa. Odisha FC, meanwhile, bounced back from their heartbreaking Super Cup final defeat to East Bengal FC with a stunning comeback victory against Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Hyderabad vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Hyderabad vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023–24: Syria’s Thaer Krouma Joins Mumbai City FC From Syrian Premier League Defending Champions Al Fotuwa SC.

