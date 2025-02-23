Tabletoppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant will meet Odisha FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC match will be played at Salt Lake Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 23. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, where fans can find live telecast viewing options of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC Indian Super League Match on the Star Sports 3 channels. After the merger of Jio and Disney+Hotstar, the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha ISL 2024-25 Match live streaming viewing options will be available on the renamed JioHotstar app and website. FC Goa Look To Finish Second Spot in ISL 2024–25 Points Table As Kerala Blasters FC’s Playoff Finish Gets Tough.

