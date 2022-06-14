India will face Hong Kong in the final fixture of 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on June 14, 2022 (Tuesday). The clash has a start time of 08:30 PM IST. Star Sports will telecast the IND vs HK match for fans in India while Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV will provide the online live streaming for its subscribers.

