The India women's national football team is set to face the Thailand women's national football team in the thrilling AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday, July 5. The India vs Thailand AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is set to be hosted at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium. Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for live telecast viewing options of the India vs Thailand AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match in India. Hence, no TV channel will live telecast the match. India Women’s Football Team Move Closer to AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualification After 5–0 Win Over Iraq.

India vs Thailand AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐎𝐑 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐆! 👊 The final push to reach the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 🛣️ 🇹🇭🆚🇮🇳 🕕 18:00 IST 🏟️ 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium, Thailand 📺 https://t.co/sdKQwhttF2 🎫 Tickets available at the stadium#THAIND #BlueTigresses #WAC2026 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/mzNHybmUdS — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 5, 2025

