India and Lebanon meet in the second semifinal of the SAFF Championship 2023 on Saturday, July 1. The Blue Tigers would have confidence heading into this match after having beaten Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup final. The match would be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and it would start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. Big Blow for India! Head Coach Igor Stimac Handed Two-Game Ban for Red Card Against Kuwait, to Miss SAFF Championship 2023 Semifinal vs Lebanon.

India vs Lebanon

