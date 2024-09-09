The Indian national football team will look to register a first win under head coach Manolo Marquez when they take on Syria in their second outing in the Intercontinental Cup 2024 on Monday, September 9. The match will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the Intercontinental Cup 2024 in India and fans can watch the India vs Syria match live telecast on the Sports18 3 TV channel. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option, can watch the India vs Syria football match live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free. Manolo Marquez Warns Fans About ‘Reality’ Ahead of Indian Football Team’s Match Against Syria in Intercontinental Cup 2024.

India vs Syria Live Streaming, Telecast Details

𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐏𝐔𝐒𝐇! 👊🏆 An intense 90' in Hyderabad awaits as the #BlueTigers take on Syria in a do-or-die #Intercontinentalcup clash! 💪 💻&📺 Watch LIVE action only on @sports18 and @JioCinema #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/7Vy3N82dg8 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 9, 2024

