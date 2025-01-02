The India women's national football team will look to continue their good form when they take on Maldives in the second international friendly on Thursday, January 2, 2025. The India women vs Maldives women match is set to be played at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru and it starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the India women vs Maldives women due to the official broadcast partner. But fans have an online viewing option as they can watch the India women vs Maldives women live streaming on Indian Football's official YouTube channel. India vs Maldives Women's International Football Friendly Match Interrupted As Referee Gets Attacked By Bees During Match, Video Goes Viral.

India Women vs Maldives Women Free Live Streaming

