A bizarre incident was witnessed during the India Women vs Maldives Women International Friendly at the Dravid Centre For Sports Excellence, Bengaluru. There was a bee attack in the ground and the referee was spotted running around escaping from the bee attack, which put a temporary stoppage in play of the match. It was a really unique incident on the football field and the video went viral on social media. Robi Hansda Scores Brace As West Bengal Beat Services 4–2 To Storm Into Santosh Trophy 2024 Final.

India vs Maldives Women's International Friendly Match Interrupted For Bee Attack

🎥 | WATCH : India vs Maldives senior women’s match paused due to a bee attack. 🐝 #90ndstoppage pic.twitter.com/DA2t31eLyZ — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)