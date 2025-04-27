In the first quarterfinals of the ongoing Kalinga Super Cup 2025 on April 27, Inter Kashi will clash against Mumbai City FC. The Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City FC Super Cup 2025 match will be hosted at the Kalinga Stadium and commence at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports are the official broadcast partner, and the live telecast viewing options for the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 quarterfinals will be available on Star Sports 3 TV channels. For online viewing options for the Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City FC match, fans can find streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but in exchange for a subscription fee. Kalinga Super Cup 2025: Borja Herrera, Mohammed Yasir Strike Late As FC Goa Pip Punjab FC To Reach Semifinals.

