In a clash of MLS giants, Los Angeles FC will take on Inter Miami CF in the second leg of the ongoing CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter Final second-leg on April 10. The Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC match is set to be played at the Chase Stadium in Florida and will begin at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). LAFC have a 1-0 lead from the first-leg. Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner available for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 in India. Viewers in India will not find viewing options for the Inter Miami vs LAFC telecast in India on their TV sets. However, the fans in India can find online viewing options for Inter Miami vs LAFC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarterfinal second-leg live streaming on the FanCode app and website after paying a subscription fee. Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs LAFC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Inter Miami vs LAFC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025:

The comeback starts now 😤 Vamos Miami 👊#MIAvLAFC I 8:00 PM ET I 📺 Tune in the Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1 and Vix USA. pic.twitter.com/DueAJXpV6p — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 9, 2025

