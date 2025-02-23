With an eye on the MLS Cup, the Inter Miami CF will look to start the MLS 2025 season on positive note. The side will host New York City FC at the Chase Stadium. The game Inter Miami vs New York City FC will start at 06:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 23. Sadly, live telecasts of Major League Soccer (MLS) are not available in India. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of the Inter Miami vs New York City FC on Apple TV and the FanCode App. Lionel Messi Receives MARCA America Award, Inter Maimi Star Thanks Supporters and Teammates in Heartfelt Post.

Hoy empieza el sueño, hoy vuelve la MLS ⌛ See you as we kickoff our home opener x @RoyalCaribbean 💗🖤 pic.twitter.com/GzCDGcV9qh — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 22, 2025

