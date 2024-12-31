Ipswich Town, who sit in the relegation zone, will host fourth-placed Chelsea in Premier League 2024-25 on December 31. The Ipswich Town vs Chelsea match was scheduled to be played at Portman Road and will start at 01:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Ipswich Town vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Also, Ipswich Town vs Chelsea live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2024–25: Mohamed Salah Stars As Liverpool Beat West Ham 5–0 To Move Eight Points Clear.

Ipswich Town vs Chelsea Live

