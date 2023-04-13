Juventus will be hosting Sporting CP in the 1st leg of their UEFA Europa League 2022-23 quarterfinal game on Friday, April 14. The game will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin at 12.30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The important clash between Juventus and Sporting CP will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2/HD, Sony Sports 3/HD and Sony Ten 2 channels. Meanwhile, SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Sporting CP match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Juventus vs Sporting CP, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

