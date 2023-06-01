IN a mouthwatering clash, Sevilla will be taking on Roma in the final of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on Thursday, June 1. The game will be taking place in Puskas Arena, Budapest and has a starting time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The important semifinal match between Sevilla and Roma will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Sevilla vs Roma match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Sevilla vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)