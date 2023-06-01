Sevilla on Thursday beat AS Roma 4-1 on penalties in the UEFA Europa League final to secure their record seventh title. The match initially was level on 1-1 draw. The match saw its first goal being scored when Paulo Dybala found the back of the net in the 34th minute. However, an own goal from Gianluca Mancini turned the fate of the match later on.

Sevilla Beat AS Roma 4-1 on Penalties

Sevilla lift the Europa League trophy. It's what they do 🫡 pic.twitter.com/7MzCA1ZJCX — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 31, 2023

