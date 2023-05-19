Sevilla will be taking on Juventus in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League 2022-23 semifinal match on Friday, May 19. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville. The first leg of this semifinal tie ended in a 1-1 draw. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. Fans meanwhile can get the live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website. Raphael Veiga, Palmeiras Midfielder, on Barcelona’s Radar: Reports.

Sevilla vs Juventus UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Semifinal Live on Sony Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)