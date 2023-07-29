Kawasaki Frontale will face Bayern Munich in the Club Friendly 2023 clash on Saturday, July 29 at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. The pre-season encounter will kick-start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Bayern Munich are entering the contest, having suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Manchester City in a club-friendly game. They would look to put up a better show against Kawasaki. Unfortunately for the fans of India, the live telecast of the match will not be available in the country. However, they should not be disheartened as they can watch the live streaming of the game on Bayern TV Plus. Hence, the Indian audience can enjoy the game on their electronic devices. Sadio Mane Set to Join Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League Club Reportedly Agrees Deal With Bayern Munich For the Senegal Footballer

Kawasaki Frontale vs Bayern Munich Live

🟣 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 🟢 Rounding off the Tokyo leg of our #AudiFCBTour with a friendly vs. Kawasaki Frontale! 🇯🇵#packmas pic.twitter.com/OQCNXTuA1A — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) July 29, 2023

