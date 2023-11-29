Kerala Blasters will face Chennaiyin FC for their next ISL match. The Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match will be played on Wednesday, November 29 at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi, Kerala. It will begin at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network broadcasts the Indian Super League in India. Fans can watch the Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match live on VH1, Surya Movies, and DD Bangla. The match will also be shown on Sports18 HD/SD with English commentary. Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 match will be streamed live on the OTT platform, JioCinema via the app and website. International viewers can watch the game live on One Football's website. There is also additional channel information available, as well as regional language commentary. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters Set for Showdown with Chennaiyin FC in High-Stakes Encounter

How To Watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)