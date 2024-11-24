Kerala Blasters will square off against Chennaiyin FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, looking to get back to winning ways after suffering three successive losses. The Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match on November 24, will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and starting at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 3, and Sports18 Khel and Asianet TV channels. Fans can head over to the JioCinema app and website and watch the Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming online. ISL 2024–25: Kerala Blasters FC Host Chennaiyin FC in Pursuit of Three Points.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC, Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

