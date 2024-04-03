East Bengal struggled in the league with just four wins and six draws from 19 matches. The side stands 11th in the league. With just five games remaining before the conclusion of the season, three-time champions will be aiming for a strong finish. Kerala Blasters stand fifth in the league with nine wins from 19 matches. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat East Bengal 3-1 in ISL 2023-24; Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos Score as Mariners Win To Go Top of Points Table

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

