East Bengal lock horns with Kerala Blasters in the ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 on Friday, January 24. The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match is set to be played at the famous Salt Lake Stadium and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The ISL 2024-25 has Viacom18 as its official broadcast partner and fans can watch the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3, Sports18 Khel and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For ISL 2024-25 online viewing options, fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website to watch East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC live streaming for free. ISL 2024–25: Kerala Blasters FC Target First-Ever League Double Over East Bengal FC.

