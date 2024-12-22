Kerala Blasters will look to start afresh as they take on Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Sunday, December 22. A 2-3 defeat at the hands of Mohun Bagan Super Giant saw Kerala Blasters sack Mikael Stahre and the Blasters will look to register a win as they return to action in the ISL. The Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC match is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 3 and Star Sports 3 will provide Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC live telecast. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC live streaming for free on JioCinema app and website. ISL 2024–25: Dimitrios Diamantakos Scores As East Bengal Secure 1–0 Win Over Jamshedpur FC.

Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)