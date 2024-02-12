Kerala Blasters will face Punjab FC in the ISL 2023-24 on Monday, February 12. Kerala Blasters would move into second place in ISL 2023-24 if they beat Punjab FC today. The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi and it will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 and the live telecast of this match will take place on Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 Khel TV channels along with Surya Movies (Malayalam commentary) and DD Bangla (Bengali commentary). Fans can also watch Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC live streaming online on the JioCinema app for free. ISL 2023–24: Kerala Blasters Aim To Do League Double Over Punjab FC in Home Clash.

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Streaming and Telecast

