Leganes will take on Atletico Madrid as they aim topple the La Liga 2024-25 leaders on January 18. The Leganes vs Atletico Madrid match is set to be played at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque and start at 8:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available of the Leganes vs Atletico Madrid match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India do have an online viewing option though as they can watch the Leganes vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2024-25 live streaming on the GXR World website for free. La Liga 2024–25: Real Sociedad Records Sixth Consecutive Home Clean Sheet in 1–0 Win Over Villarreal.

Leganes vs Atletico Madrid Live

A new LaLiga challenge ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/fcUGwy1tvX — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 18, 2025

