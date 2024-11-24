Real Madrid might look to push to the top position in the La Liga 2024-25 standings after Barcelona’s recent slipups. They will face Leganes next at Estadio Municipal de Butarque. The Leganes vs Real Madrid game starts at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 24. Sadly, there is no official broadcaster in India for the La Liga 2024-25 season. But the Leganes vs Real Madrid Live streaming will be available on the GXR World app and website. La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid Will Be My Last Dugout, Says Coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Leganes vs Real Madrid Live

