In the first leg of the ongoing UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Quarterfinal, Chelsea will visit Polish side Legia Warszawa. The Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea UECL match will be played at the Marshall Jozef Piłsudski Legia Warsaw Stadium in Warszawa, and kickoff at 10:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 10. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 season in India. Fans might find live telecast viewing options of Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 live on Sony Ten Sports TV channels. The Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 live streaming viewing options are also available on the Sony LIV app. UCL 2024–25: Luis Enrique Says PSG Showed ‘Personality and Character’ in 3–1 Comeback Win Over Aston Villa in UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final First Leg.

Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea UECL Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)