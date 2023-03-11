Leicester City are currently taking on Chelsea in English Premier League 2022-23. The match started at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at King Power Stadium, Leicester. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of EPL 2022-23. Fans can watch the live telecast of the Leicester City vs Chelsea match at Star Sports Select 1/ HD. The live streaming of this game is available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Leicester City vs Chelsea On Star Sports Network

Can Chelsea continue the good form they’ve recently been in or will Leicester manage to get out of the bottom six? Tune-in today, 8:30 PM, on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.#PassionUnlimited #LEICHE pic.twitter.com/ct3Dox5JQv — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)