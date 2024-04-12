Liverpool are all set to host Atalanta at the Anfield Stadium in the quarterfinal leg 1 match of the UEFA Europa League 2024. Liverpool are very much favourites to win the match against the Seri A club. The match will be played from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards on April 12, 2024. Football fans in India can use the Sony Sports Network as the viewing option to watch the match live on television. Sony Liv and the website can be used as a viewing option by Football fans to watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Atalanta UEFA Europa League 2024 quarter-final leg 1. Premier League 2023–24: Fixture Pileup a Concern As EPL Title Contenders Look To Juggle European Commitments

Liverpool vs Atalanta UEFA Europa League Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)