League leaders Liverpool will host Everton in the much-awaited Merseyside Derby in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 on March 3. The Liverpool vs Everton PL match will be played at Anfield and have a kickoff at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 2. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can find TV viewing options of the Liverpool vs Everton English Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select TV channels. The Merseyside Derby in the Premier League 2024-25 will be available for live streaming viewing options on the JioHotstar app and website.Premier League To Introduce Semi-Automated Offside Technology in Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Clash on April 12.

Liverpool vs Everton EPL 2024-25 Live

🔴 MATCHDAY 🔴 All set for the Merseyside derby under the lights at Anfield 💫#WalkOn | #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/qnQp0vEpjo — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 2, 2025

