Liverpool will take on Fulham in the Premier League 2022-23 on Thursday, May 4. The match would be played at the iconic Anfield Stadium and it will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Lionel Messi Suspended: PSG Takes Action Against World Champion Footballer For 'Unapproved' Trip to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool vs Fulham

.@LFC, on a late winning streak and aiming for top 4, attempt to cross the hurdle posed by @FulhamFC - a team they haven’t found it easy against in the recent past! Tune in, 4th May 12:30 AM, on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar#PL #PassionUnlimited #LIVFUL pic.twitter.com/pSAo5SpUyC — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) May 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)