Liverpool vs Leicester City quarter-final match in Carabao Cup 2021-22 will be played at the Anfield Stadium. Fans in India can follow the Liverpool vs Leicester City EFL Cup 2021-22 match live on Viacom18 channels. The Liverpool vs Leicester City EFL Cup 2021-22 match will also be live online on Voot Select and JioTV mobile app.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)