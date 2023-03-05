Liverpool will face Manchester United in the English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, March 5. The game will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23. The important match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A 🔥rivalry! It’s #LIVMUN at #Anfield. It doesn’t get bigger than this. Will the fans turn up have the home teams’ back, or will the #RedDevils prevail? Tune-in today, 10:00 PM, on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL pic.twitter.com/DZ5vh1Qv3Z — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)