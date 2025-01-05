League leaders Liverpool will look to extend its lead in the premier league standings with a win over struggling Manchester United. The Liverpool vs Man United match was scheduled to be played at the Anfield Stadium and starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 5. Liverpool vs Manchester United live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Also, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Aiming for Title As Ambitions Reach All-Time High, Says Manager Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Live on Star Sports

Game week 20 of the #PremierLeague is HERE! ⚽💥 Stay tuned to #PLonStar for the best of #PL action 👉 SAT 4 JAN onwards! Which fixture are you most excited for? ✍️👇 pic.twitter.com/PzKZEFTZsC — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) January 2, 2025

