Liverpool will be taking on Sheffield United in the next match of the English Premier League 2024. Liverpool has been in excellent form in the EPL 2024 so far and will be favourites to win the match. The Premier League match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England on April 5 from 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Football fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network or stream the Disney Plus Hotstar app. Arsenal 2-0 Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24: Martin Odegaard Helps Gunners Reclaim Top Spot on EPL Points Table

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Live

