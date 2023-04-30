Liverpool will host Tottenham Hotspur in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, April 30. The game will take place at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Anfield, Liverpool. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website with a subscription.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A bumper Sunday coming your way 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KHjcpy9avz — Premier League (@premierleague) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)