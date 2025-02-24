Defending champions and league leaders PSG will play against their closest rivals Lyon in the League 1 2024-25 season. Lyon vs PSG has a scheduled start time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 24 and will be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the Ligue 1 2024-25 season. In India, fans are likely to get the live telecast of the Lyon vs PSG on the Sports 18 channel. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Lyon vs PSG football match on the JioCinema app and website. Ligue 1 2024–25: PSG Keeps Perfect Start to French League After Kylian Mbappe’s Departure.

