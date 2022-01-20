Mali and Mauritania take each other on in the Group F match of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 on January 21, 2022. The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, football fans in India would neither be able to experience live telecast of this match nor the live stream of the game.

The final day of the group stage 🍿 Here’s our schedule for the eventful #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 night 👇#AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/Z4mO4zQi34 — #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)