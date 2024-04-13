After a great run in the league, Real Madrid managed to secure a draw against Manchester City in the Champions League match. The side will be looking to keep their players fresh for the second-round match against the English champions. They will face 15th-placed Mallorca in the league on Saturday night and will be looking to extend their lead in the La Liga to 11 points. The Mallorca vs Real Madrid match starts at 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 13, 2024. Sports18 is an official broadcaster for La Liga 2023-24 games in India. Fans can enjoy Mallorca vs Real Madrid Free Live Streaming on Jio Cinema. La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid Will Be My Last Dugout, Says Coach Carlo Ancelotti.

