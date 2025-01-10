Mallorca are set to face Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 on Friday, January 10. The Mallorca vs Real Madrid match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and it will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of any official broadcaster, the Mallorca vs Real Madrid semi-final clash in the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 will not be telecasted in India. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the live action on their TV sets. Fans in India will be able to watch the Supercopa de Espana 2024-25 live streaming viewing option in India, they can catch the Mallorca vs Real Madrid action on the FanCode app and website. They can also catch live updates of the game on the social media handles of both teams. Spain Goalkeeper Pau Lopez Transfer to Lens Canceled After Disagreement With Girona.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2024–25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The #SuperCopa continues in Jeddah as Real Madrid face Mallorca tonight for a place in the final! 💥 Will the Los Blancos go through and set up a dream final with Barcelona or will Mallorca pull off a major upset? 👀 Catch all the action LIVE tonight on #FanCode… pic.twitter.com/sNv3IMrHyX — FanCode (@FanCode) January 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)