Mamelodi Sundowns are set to lock horns against Fluminense in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match on June 26. The Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense match is scheduled to be hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday. The much-awaited contest between Mamelodi Sundowns and Fluminense will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will not be able to watch Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India will be able to watch the Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Chelsea Striker Nicolas Jackson Apologizes for Red Card in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Loss to Flamengo.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match

Group F for the taking in the 305. 🌴#FIFACWC pic.twitter.com/eAHvPBbxa0 — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 25, 2025

