Looking to climb up to fourth place in the Premier League 2024-25 standings, Manchester City will host Crystal Palace, who are 11th in the points table. The Manchester City vs Crystal Palace PL match will be played at Etihad Stadium and begin at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 12. Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for the English Premier League 2024-25 in India. So, fans can find live telecast viewing options for the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace EPL 2024-25 match on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans searching for live streaming for the Man City vs Crystal Palace PL 2024-25 match can avail of viewing options on the JioHotsar app and website, which will need a subscription. Newcastle United Demolishes Hapless Leicester City To Move Into Top Five Spot in Premier League 2024–25 Points Table.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace PL 2024-25 Live

