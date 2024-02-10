Manchester City hopes to put pressure on Liverpool in the premier league title race when they play Everton. Pep Guardiola's goal is to continue the winning streak when the Citizens take on Everton on Saturday, February 10. The Manchester City vs Everton match will be played at the iconic Etihad Stadium in Manchester and the action will get underway at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports, the official broadcast partner of the Manchester City vs Everton live telecast on the Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the Manchester City vs Everton live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Says ‘He Will Leave in 2027’, Will Not Stand Again as a Candidate.

Manchester City vs Everton

As reigning champions #ManchesterCity chase the league leaders, they welcome #Everton to the Etihad! Who’ll clinch the three points? Tune-in to #MCIEVE, today, 6:00 PM, only on Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL #MCIvEVE pic.twitter.com/9TPNc4uQXT — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 10, 2024

