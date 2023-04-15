An in-form Manchester City are set to host Leicester City in their next match at English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 15. The game will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The game between Manchester City and Leicester City will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Leicester City match match.

Manchester City vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🔵 𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 🦊 Ready to take on the Foxes in the @premierleague #ManCity pic.twitter.com/O5oWyy5MVs — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 15, 2023

