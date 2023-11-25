The defending champions Manchester City have 28 points from 12 games, while the Reds are just one point behind. Citizens are looking to rebound from their 4-4 draw against Chelsea in the previous match. Manchester City will play against Liverpool in the 2023-24 Premier League at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, November 25. The game is set to begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, with live coverage on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV Channels. Fans can also watch the game live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023–24: Erling Haaland Could Play Against Reds Despite Injury Scare.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast

