League leaders Liverpool will have tough challenge ahead as they face defending champions next in the League. The Manchester City vs Liverpool match will be played at Etihad Stadium and starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 23. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select 1 and 2 channels. Also, Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Aiming for Title As Ambitions Reach All-Time High, Says Manager Mikel Arteta.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Live

