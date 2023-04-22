Eyeing for the treble, Manchester City return to FA Cup action against Sheffield United. Manchester City vs Sheffield United semifinal match in FA Cup 2022-23 will be played at Wembley Stadium, London. The FA Cup match will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, and is scheduled to start at 9:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the FA Cup 2022-23 in India. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Sheffield United match live on Sony Sports Ten 1/HD and Sony Sports Ten 3/HD channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Sheffield United match on the SonyLiv app.

Manchester City vs Sheffield United, FA Cup 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

