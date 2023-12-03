Manchester City will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 3. The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium and it starts at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. UEFA Euro 2024: Analyzing Group Draw for the European Championship.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

