Manchester City are set to take on Wolves in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, May 3. The Manchester City vs Wolves match is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the EPL 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Manchester City vs Wolves live telecast on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India also have an online viewing option as they can watch Manchester City vs Wolves live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Manchester City Enter FA Cup 2024-25 Final; Rico Lewis, Josko Gvardiol Score as Cityzens Set Up Title Clash Against Crystal Palace.

Manchester City vs Wolves

