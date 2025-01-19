Manchester United meet Brighton in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, January 19. The Red Devils are riding high on confidence after their breath-taking win over Southampton and will aim at securing another three points. The Manchester United vs Brighton match will be played at the Old Trafford and is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner and fans can watch the Manchester United vs Brighton live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Manchester United vs Brighton live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but will need a subscription for the same. Premier League 2024–25: Amad Diallo Scores Late 12-Minute Hat Trick To Rescue Manchester United in 3–1 Win Over Southampton.

